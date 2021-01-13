Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the December 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Polymetal International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of POYYF remained flat at $$24.70 during midday trading on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.