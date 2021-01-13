Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) vs. Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A ($6.86) -1.28 Precision BioSciences $22.24 million 23.38 -$92.88 million ($1.91) -5.19

Poseida Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Poseida Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Poseida Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Precision BioSciences 0 2 4 0 2.67

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.06%. Precision BioSciences has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 74.07%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Precision BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Precision BioSciences -484.81% -105.74% -53.08%

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats Precision BioSciences on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc., a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities. This segment develops PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, an allogeneic CAR T cell therapy targeting the tumor target CD19 for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and non-hodgkin lymphoma; and PBCAR20A, an allogeneic anti-CD20 CAR T for the treatment NHL, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and small lymphocytic lymphoma, as well as developing PBCAR269A, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma. The Food segment develops food and nutrition products. The company has a development and commercial license agreement with Shire Plc for research and development of individual T cell modifications; and a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to co-develop a product candidate to cure chronic Hepatitis B infection. Precision BioSciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.