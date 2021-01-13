Poseidon Network Price Up 1.1% Over Last Week (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (CURRENCY:QQQ) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $60.36 million and approximately $544,359.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Poseidon Network has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Poseidon Network alerts:

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00062236 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000043 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000135 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Network Profile

Poseidon Network (QQQ) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,875,408 coins. The official message board for Poseidon Network is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poseidon Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poseidon Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.