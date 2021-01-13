Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Postal Realty Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns and manages properties leased to the United States Postal Service. Postal Realty Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

PSTL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Postal Realty Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.75.

PSTL opened at $15.85 on Friday. Postal Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.77 million, a P/E ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 0.07.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $421,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $922,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 50,520 shares during the period. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

