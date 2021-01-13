Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.89

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.89 and last traded at $93.89, with a volume of 13383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.71.

POWI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $3,263,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,426.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 4.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Power Integrations by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

Featured Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.