Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $96.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $97.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 28,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,997,686.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,426.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $3,263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,616 shares of company stock valued at $6,716,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Power Integrations (POWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.