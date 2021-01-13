Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

PRDSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prada from $26.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Prada from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Prada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Prada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Prada alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.84. Prada has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $13.12.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.