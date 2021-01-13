Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,629 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 9.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $103,137,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,694,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,209,000 after purchasing an additional 629,069 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,684,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,866,000 after purchasing an additional 287,185 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,910,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,543,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,855,000 after purchasing an additional 264,721 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $61.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $61.94.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.401 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

