Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,437 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 263.0% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $26.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

