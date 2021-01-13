Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOX. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $118.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average is $106.87. Vanguard Communication Services Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

