Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 3,151,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,319,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.59.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,902.82% and a negative return on equity of 124.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Predictive Oncology stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) by 191.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.34% of Predictive Oncology worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

