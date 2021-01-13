Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s share price rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. Approximately 3,151,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,319,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $15.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.59.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,902.82% and a negative return on equity of 124.77%.
About Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI)
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, International, and Helomics. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
