Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) (LON:PMI) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 4.50 Per Share

Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) (LON:PMI) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L)’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Premier Miton Group plc (PMI.L) stock opened at GBX 165.69 ($2.16) on Wednesday. Premier Miton Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 185 ($2.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of £261.64 million and a PE ratio of 41.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 142.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.20.

In related news, insider Robert Charles Lumsden Colthorpe bought 22,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £29,976.75 ($39,164.82).

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

