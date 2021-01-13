Pretium Resources Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PVG. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pretium Resources from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.85.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.90. Pretium Resources has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $14.55.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.32 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 11.55%. Pretium Resources’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 142,459 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 643,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 363,682 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 324,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 102,918 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 719,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 175,621 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,305.85 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

