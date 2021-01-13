Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.44

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.44 and last traded at $16.40, with a volume of 32069 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.21 and a beta of 1.12.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million. Research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,556,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 506.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 925,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.