Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sells $69,100.00 in Stock

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $69,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,981,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,693,263.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sean Kiewiet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $63,100.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total value of $65,400.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $56,500.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $46,100.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Sean Kiewiet sold 5,185 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $14,103.20.

On Monday, October 26th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,893 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $8,273.98.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Sean Kiewiet sold 4,481 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $13,129.33.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Sean Kiewiet sold 2,957 shares of Priority Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total value of $8,664.01.

Shares of PRTH traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.28. 35,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,996. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.58. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $489.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $108.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PRTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Priority Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine cut Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Priority Technology stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.15% of Priority Technology worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

