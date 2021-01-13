ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $103.81 and last traded at $103.81. 1,425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.62.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66.

Get ProShares Ultra Industrials alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Industrials stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Industrials (NYSEARCA:UXI) by 867.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.43% of ProShares Ultra Industrials worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Industrials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones United States Industrials Index. The Dow Jones United States Industrials Index measures the performance of the industrial industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include building materials, heavy construction, factory equipment, heavy machinery, industrial services, pollution control, containers and packaging, industrial diversified, air freight, marine transportation, railroads, trucking, land-transportation equipment, shipbuilding, transportation services, advanced industrial equipment, electric components and equipment, and aerospace.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.