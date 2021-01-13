ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) Trading Down 3.2%

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) were down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.97 and last traded at $23.11. Approximately 230,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 198,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.88.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average of $42.10.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (NYSEARCA:DUG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares UltraShort Oil & Gas (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index measures the performance of the oil and gas industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include oil drilling equipment and services, oil companies (major and secondary), pipelines, liquid, solid or gaseous fossil fuel producers and service companies.

