PRS REIT (PRSR.L) (LON:PRSR) Trading 3.9% Higher

PRS REIT (PRSR.L) (LON:PRSR)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 81.20 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.05). 2,842,813 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 212% from the average session volume of 911,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 77 ($1.01).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price objective on shares of PRS REIT (PRSR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.58, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 77.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 76.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £419.02 million and a PE ratio of 23.61.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

