Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

OTCMKTS:PUBGY opened at $13.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.78. Publicis Groupe has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $13.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.61.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

