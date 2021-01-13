Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Down 66.3% in December

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 66.3% from the December 15th total of 261,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PULM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Thursday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 42.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 779,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 231,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pulmatrix by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 273,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulmatrix by 25.0% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 15.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PULM stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 409,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,277. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.40. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $2.06.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 115.55% and a negative net margin of 143.83%. The company had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, a narrow spectrum kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

