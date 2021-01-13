Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,232 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,104 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,027,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $276.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.85 and its 200-day moving average is $271.69. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wedbush downgraded The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.71.

In related news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

