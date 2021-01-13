Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,648 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $2.41 on Tuesday, reaching $151.71. 3,564,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,408. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.73. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

