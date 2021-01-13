Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,017 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 103,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 27,691 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 189,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 710,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,205,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,838 shares in the last quarter. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.51.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $140.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a 200 day moving average of $106.40. The firm has a market cap of $427.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

