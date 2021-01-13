Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,711,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $2,124,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

VOT traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.92. 111,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,462. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $106.07 and a 1-year high of $219.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.73.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

