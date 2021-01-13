Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $246,000 in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,501 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,299,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $340,469,000 after acquiring an additional 377,232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total value of $9,963,444.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine lowered Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.54.

Shares of CSCO opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $193.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

