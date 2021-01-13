Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $215,000 Investment in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Altria Group by 83.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,597,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,628,000 after buying an additional 2,091,256 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,863,000. Natixis increased its position in Altria Group by 445.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,995,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,114,000 after buying an additional 1,629,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Altria Group by 16.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,257,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,787,000 after buying an additional 879,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Altria Group by 88.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,779,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,741,000 after buying an additional 835,713 shares during the last quarter. 59.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

NYSE MO opened at $40.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.07 billion, a PE ratio of 113.70, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

