Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 156,261 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 194.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,261 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,892.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

IGSB traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $55.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,381,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,836. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

