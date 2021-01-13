Pure Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 201 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 71,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,672,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 26,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter.

MBB stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,536,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,391. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

