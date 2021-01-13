PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Gap Up to $398.50

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $398.50, but opened at $418.50. PureTech Health shares last traded at $392.00, with a volume of 82,301 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 348.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 288.19.

About PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

