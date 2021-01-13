Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Autolus Therapeutics plc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Autolus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.69). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.64) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AUTL stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $468.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.75. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.31 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8,652.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 51.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors.

