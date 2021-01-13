Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of Hawaii in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Hawaii presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE:BOH opened at $84.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21. Bank of Hawaii has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,729 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 30,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 600,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 48,270 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.20%.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

