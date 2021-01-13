Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $14.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $96,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.0% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

