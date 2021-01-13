Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for SVB Financial Group Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the bank will earn $5.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.08. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $19.96 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SIVB. BidaskClub upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.75.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $446.72 on Monday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $127.39 and a fifty-two week high of $448.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $286.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $8.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $3.02. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share.

In other SVB Financial Group news, major shareholder Financial Group Svb sold 597,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $15,259,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,333,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 607,351 shares of company stock worth $18,249,778 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,288,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 18,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

