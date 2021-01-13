Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Alibaba Group Holding Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alibaba Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.33 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BABA. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.39.

NYSE BABA opened at $225.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $610.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The company had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $13.10 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $502,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 508.5% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

