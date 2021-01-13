Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Increased by Analyst

Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Toyota Motor in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $3.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Toyota Motor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

TM stock opened at $151.75 on Monday. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $156.30. The stock has a market cap of $212.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $63.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 5.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TM. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Toyota Motor by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 1.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC HV, LS HV, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Crown, Century HV, UX HV, Corolla SD, Corolla Sport, and WG HV names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Yaris, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, GLANZA, and Raize names.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.