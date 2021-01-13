Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.76 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. Plug Power’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Plug Power from $14.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub lowered Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $66.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -212.96 and a beta of 1.31. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

In other news, Director Fivet Capital Holding Ag sold 1,915,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $44,256,435.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 227,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,248,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keith Schmid sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $1,903,325.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 439,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,933.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,478,844 shares of company stock valued at $62,376,215 over the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter worth $34,000. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.