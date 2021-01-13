Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the company will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.31. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BOOT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Boot Barn from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. 140166 upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.23.

BOOT opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.64. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

