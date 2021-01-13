QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,631. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.
About QBE Insurance Group
