QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.0% from the December 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS QBIEY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 14,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,631. QBE Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85.

About QBE Insurance Group

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, and institutional customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

