Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) Position Decreased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,841 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,081 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Qiwi were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Qiwi during the third quarter worth about $2,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 82.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 589,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,230,000 after acquiring an additional 266,325 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qiwi in the third quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,090,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 216,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Qiwi alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on QIWI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qiwi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Qiwi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qiwi from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Sberbank CIB lowered shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. Qiwi presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NASDAQ:QIWI traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 2,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Qiwi plc has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $21.19.

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $52.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.62 by $6.87. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. Qiwi had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.92%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qiwi plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qiwi Profile

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russia, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, and Rocketbank segments.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QIWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Qiwi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiwi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.