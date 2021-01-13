Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.67.

NYSE:KWR opened at $273.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.62. Quaker Chemical has a 1-year low of $108.14 and a 1-year high of $276.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 760.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.62. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Quaker Chemical will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CAO Shane Hostetter sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.15, for a total value of $157,644.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,695 shares in the company, valued at $344,339.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Quaker Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

