QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Trimmed by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,587 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 11,086 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2,198.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 45,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 43,589 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,703 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 123,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,743,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 8,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 40,994 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $156.35. 105,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $161.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market cap of $176.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.85.

In related news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

