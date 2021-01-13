QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,035 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 2.9% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $18,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,439 shares of company stock valued at $23,183,493. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Argus increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

QCOM traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $154.45. 4,216,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,109,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $161.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.19 and a 200 day moving average of $123.73.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

