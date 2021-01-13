QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2,198.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,572 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,589 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 96.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 50.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 432 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $154.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.73. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $161.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

