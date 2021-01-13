Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 3,141 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.76, for a total transaction of $382,448.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 224,424 shares in the company, valued at $27,325,866.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Qualys stock opened at $121.55 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $126.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Qualys by 213.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 24,522.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 146,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 145,663 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Qualys by 6.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

