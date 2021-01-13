Quantstamp (QSP) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.27 Million

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $20.27 million and $482,418.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantstamp alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00045011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.19 or 0.00398655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00042024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.44 or 0.04329806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

QSP is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantstamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantstamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.