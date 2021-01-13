Quark (QRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.08 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $2.08 million and $519.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 26.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,184,752 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.