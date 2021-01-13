Qwertycoin (QWC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $58.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $429,735.07 and approximately $58.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 87% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Qwertycoin's total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin's official website is qwertycoin.org.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

