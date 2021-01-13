R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.41

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.41 and last traded at $24.41, with a volume of 18850 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. BidaskClub lowered R1 RCM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.12, a PEG ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.08.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 182.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

About R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

