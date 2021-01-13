Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will post $0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Radian Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company had revenue of $375.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RDN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Radian Group stock opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. Radian Group has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $25.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 20,592 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 29.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 164,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 77.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 121,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radian Group (RDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.