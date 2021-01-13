Radnor Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Diageo accounts for 0.8% of Radnor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 53,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,729,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.73. 7,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,350. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.29. The company has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

